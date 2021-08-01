OSHP trooper found dead while on duty; Gov. Mike DeWine orders flags at half-staff

FINDLAY, Ohio — A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was found dead while on duty, OSHP announced Saturday.

Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski of the Findlay District was found dead at the Findlay Post, troopers said.

Troopers did not disclose Ulinski's cause of death.

Ulinski joined OSHP in 1999 as a member of the 134th Academy class, according to troopers.

On Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that to honor Ulinski, all U.S. and Ohio flags at public buildings and grounds in Hancock County, as well as the Ohio Statehouse, Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower in Columbus, are to be flown at half-staff.

The half-staff order will last until sunset on the day of Ulinski's funeral.

DeWine said all other public buildings and grounds across the state can chose to fly their flags at half-staff at their discretion during the order.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.