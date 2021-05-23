Watch
Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside Ohio bar

Posted at 12:04 PM, May 23, 2021
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown.

Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

None of the shootings occurred in the bar but he said "they stemmed from an incident which began there."

No arrests were reported but police said they were talking to several people.

