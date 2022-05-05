Watch
Police: Officers shoot armed man after I-75 crash in Ohio

Posted at 8:03 PM, May 04, 2022
MORAINE, Ohio — Police say a man was shot by police officers and later died after authorities allege he pointed a gun at the officers following a crash on an Ohio interstate.

Moraine police and fire crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday to the I-75 crash and found one vehicle in a ditch and another flipped over, and a man in the overturned car pointed a gun at them.

Police say they tried to get the man to put the gun down but he wouldn't, and they eventually fired nine times.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elijah Isham died at a local hospital.

Authorities say investigations into the case continue.

