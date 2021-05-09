Watch
Police: Two found dead with gunshot wounds; 3rd man wounded

Posted at 3:05 PM, May 09, 2021
COLUMBUS — Police say two men were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in an Ohio home and another man also shot has been hospitalized.

Patrol officers in Columbus responded to shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person breaking into a home and found a man at the back door who said his cousin was dead inside.

Officers entered and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names and ages weren't immediately available.

Police said the 43-year-old man who had been outside also had a gunshot wound and was taken to Ohio State University's main hospital and was listed in stable condition.

