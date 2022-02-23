Prosecutor: Householder criminal case shouldn't be dismissed

CLEVELAND — Federal prosecutors say former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's arguments that a racketeering conspiracy charge against him should be dismissed are legally invalid.

Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday in response to one filed by Householder's attorneys earlier this month that prosecutors failed to produce “essential facts” in a July 2020 indictment against him.

Householder is accused of leading a $60 million bribery scheme secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to win legislative approval of a $1 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants.

The plants were operated by a wholly-owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when the bailout bill was approved in 2019.