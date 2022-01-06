Watch
Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

Odelyn Joseph/AP
Workers ride out of the gate of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The religious group based in Ohio said that three more hostages were released on Sunday, while another 12 remain abducted in Haiti. The group provided no further details. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 21:05:29-05

Workers for an Ohio-based missionary organization say an unidentified person made a ransom payment that freed three of their kidnapped colleagues from a Haitian gang in early December.

That ransom agreement was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 of the North American hostages.

But ex-hostages and others say the gang reneged.

The person who paid the ransom was not affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries.

The workers say they don’t know the identity of the individual or how much was paid.

Ex-hostages have recently been telling church groups about their ordeal, which they said ended in a dramatic escape on Dec. 16.

