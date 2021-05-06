Watch
Right-wing think tank ordered to pay man hurt at rally $2.4M

COLUMBUS — A federal judge has ordered a right-wing think tank led by white nationalist Richard Spencer to pay $2.4 million to a man injured in the 2017 rally protesting the removal of a confederate war monument Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during the Virginia rally.

Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester.

Federal Judge Michael Watson on Tuesday ordered the National Policy Institute to pay Burke to cover his medical costs and financial losses. Messages were left with the institute.

