Watch Now
NewsOhio News

Actions

Ring will no longer allow police to request doorbell camera footage from users

ring-security-footage-security-camera-ap-photo.jpg
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
ring-security-footage-security-camera-ap-photo.jpg
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 15:38:53-05

(AP) — Amazon-owned Ring will stop allowing police departments to request doorbell camera footage from users.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Ring said it will sunset a tool that allows police to request and receive video captured by the doorbell cameras through Ring's Neighbors app.

The company did not provide a reason for the change, which will be effective starting this week.

Eric Kuhn, the head of Neighbors, said in the announcement that law enforcement agencies will still be able to make public posts in the Neighbors app.

The update is the latest restriction Ring has made to police activity on the Neighbors app following criticism about the company’s relationship with police departments across the country.

RELATED: Questions raised about Akron doorbell camera pilot project

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through