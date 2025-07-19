Rodríguez hits 1st MLB home run, Cecconi has career night in Guardians' win over Athletics

(AP) — Johnathan Rodríguez hit his first home run in the majors, Slade Cecconi went a career-long 8 1/3 innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 8-6 on Friday night.

David Fry also went deep and José Ramírez added a pair of extra-base hits to help the Guardians win for the seventh time in eight games following a 10-game losing streak.

Athletics' All-Star Brent Rooker hit his 100th career home run. Shea Langeliers added a solo shot in the seventh inning.

Cecconi (5-4) allowed six runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. The right-hander retired the first 12 Athletics he faced before Rooker led off the fifth with a solo shot to left.

Cecconi looked like he would throw his first complete game, but Nick Kurtz and Rooker opened the ninth inning with triples and Langeliers had an RBI double with one out to chase Cecconi.

Miguel Andujar got the Athletics within two runs on an RBI double off Emmanuel Clase, but the right-hander struck out Max Muncy and Denzel Clarke for his 21st save in 25 opportunities.

Rodríguez came into the game 11 for 81 in two big-league seasons before he drove a fastball from JP Sears (7-8) into the bleachers in left-center field in the second inning.

The Guardians broke it open with four runs in the third, including an RBI hit from Angel Martinez, Fry's two-run homer and Carlos Santana's sacrifice fly to bring in Ramírez.

Key moment

Cleveland extended its lead to 7-0 in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Brayan Rocchio.

Key stat

It is the first big-league home victory of Cecconi's career. He was 0-6 with a 7.39 ERA in 17 home games, including 11 starts, in three seasons with Arizona and Cleveland coming into the game.

Up next

RHP Luis Severino (2-11, 5.16 ERA) goes for the Athletics while Cleveland counters with LHP Logan Allen (6-7, 4.00 ERA) on Saturday night.

