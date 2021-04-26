Watch
Slow population growth costs Ohio a House seat, census shows

Tony Dejak/AP
In this Monday, April 20, 2020 file photo a woman jogs at Beachwood City Park West, in Beachwood, Ohio. The first numbers from the 2020 census show southern and western states gaining congressional seats while several northern states are losing residents. The once-a-decade head count shows where the population grew during the past 10 years and where it shrank. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 26, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has lost one seat in Congress as a result of new census figures released Monday.

Prompted by sluggish population growth, the loss of a U.S. House seat comes as the state embarks on a new system of drawing its congressional maps, which are considered among the most gerrymandered in the nation. The latest census adjustment will take the state's representation in the U.S. House to 15 representatives, down from the current 16. It marks the sixth straight decade of lost seats. The census data shows Ohio grew by 2.3% between 2010 and 2020 to 11.8 million residents. The national population grew by 7.4%

