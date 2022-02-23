Some trails and sites at Hocking Hills State Park reopen after week-long closure

LOGAN, Ohio — After more than a week-long closure, Hocking Hills State Park has opened many of the trails visitors have come to love and enjoy at the Southeast Ohio attraction.

The trails that are open include Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Reserve, Cedar Falls, Rock House and Ash Cave.

The only trails that remain closed are Cantwell Cliffs, Old Man’s Cave (trails to the caves and along the gorge from Upper Falls to Cedar Falls remain closed), Whispering Cave, The Rim trail from Cedar Falls to Rose Lake, and the fisherman’s parking lot.

“If you intend to hike in the region, we urge CAUTION as some trails may still be slippery and Yaxtrax or ice spikes are STRONGLY recommended. Stay safe!” the park posted on Facebook Tuesday.

More than a week ago, park staff said thawing snow and freezing temps made the trails unsafe for visitors visiting the popular tourist attraction.

The photo below posted by the park the day before Valentine's Dy shows the trail encased in ice.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Hocking Hills.

