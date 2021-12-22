Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Sports betting legalized in Ohio

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Ethan Miller
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 29: The sports book at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino displays the betting line for the upcoming fight between WBC/WBA welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on April 29, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two boxers will face each other in a unification bout on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</p>
When can I legally bet on sports?
Posted at 3:03 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 15:03:45-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state’s sports betting bill into law, which makes Ohio the eighth state to legalize sports betting in 2021.

The House and Senate agreed on plans that will allow for 25 class A or mobile licenses, which is where most sports bets are placed — 40 brick and mortar locations, either standalone or in casinos, racinos and ballparks, as well as an undetermined amount of self-serve kiosks in bars and restaurants in communities of all sizes across the state.

Legalized betting in Ohio is expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023.

"This is going to benefit the state of Ohio economically,” said State Sen. Kirk Schuring of Canton prior to the signing of the bill. “In addition, we all know that sports gaming is going on right now as we speak illegally, and we're going to put the necessary regulatory guardrails around it to make sure that it's done correctly here in Ohio."

The state will impose a 10% tax on all licensee winnings after all bets are paid, which is in line with states across the country, with the exception of Pennsylvania, which charges a nation-high 36%.

RELATED: State House, Senate pass sports betting bill, sending it to governor for signature

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?