Sports betting legalized in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state’s sports betting bill into law, which makes Ohio the eighth state to legalize sports betting in 2021.

The House and Senate agreed on plans that will allow for 25 class A or mobile licenses, which is where most sports bets are placed — 40 brick and mortar locations, either standalone or in casinos, racinos and ballparks, as well as an undetermined amount of self-serve kiosks in bars and restaurants in communities of all sizes across the state.

Legalized betting in Ohio is expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023.

"This is going to benefit the state of Ohio economically,” said State Sen. Kirk Schuring of Canton prior to the signing of the bill. “In addition, we all know that sports gaming is going on right now as we speak illegally, and we're going to put the necessary regulatory guardrails around it to make sure that it's done correctly here in Ohio."

The state will impose a 10% tax on all licensee winnings after all bets are paid, which is in line with states across the country, with the exception of Pennsylvania, which charges a nation-high 36%.

RELATED: State House, Senate pass sports betting bill, sending it to governor for signature

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.