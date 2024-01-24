Watch Now
Trump and Biden win New Hampshire primaries

President Biden projected to win New Hampshire Democratic primary
President Biden projected to win New Hampshire Democratic primary
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jan 23, 2024
CONCORD, N.H (AP) — Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have won the New Hampshire primaries.

The former president clinched his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa. GOP rival Nikki Haley, meanwhile, came up short in her effort to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

Biden prevailed even though he wasn’t on the ballot. His supporters mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf to avoid a loss, even though the contest awards no delegates because it violates the national party rules he pushed for.

What to know
Trump wins GOP primary as rematch with Biden appears likely

Biden wins Democratic primary through a write-in effort

Trump rides to victory on the strength of support from the GOP base, AP VoteCast shows

Who’s running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

Haley pledges to take her ‘scrappy’ campaign onward to South Carolina

