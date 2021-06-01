Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

US lawmakers want Ma'Khia Bryant foster care journey probed

items.[0].image.alt
(Ma'Khia Bryant/Don Bryant and Paula Bryant via AP)
This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows Ma'Khia Bryant. The 16-year-old Bryant was shot and killed by police as she swung a knife at two other people on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ma'Khia Bryant.jpg
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 19:04:21-04

COLUMBUS — Three Democratic members of Congress are asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the foster care experience that preceded the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Ohio.

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, along with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, penned a letter Tuesday on behalf of Bryant's parents.

Bryant was shot four times in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.