Voter groups ready to object to redrawn Ohio Statehouse maps

COLUMBUS — Voting-rights and Democratic groups have taken their first steps to argue once again that redrawn maps of Ohio legislative districts remain unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Evidence to back up their objections was filed Tuesday afternoon at the Ohio Supreme Court.

Parties face a midnight deadline to lay out their exact legal arguments.

The court invalidated the first round of maps and ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to try again.

Justices retained the right to review the second plan.

Republicans who control the commission argue new Ohio House and Senate maps meet the court’s order, despite lacking bipartisan support.