Voting rights groups oppose 3rd try at Ohio Statehouse maps

COLUMBUS — Voting rights and Democratic groups in Ohio have filed objections to a third set of Ohio Statehouse maps.

The lines for legislative districts were approved Thursday by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The panel acted a week late after its members were ordered to appear in person at what would have been an extraordinary contempt-of-court faceoff with justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court continued the hearing Friday and prepared to hear another round of arguments beginning Monday on why the maps fail to meet constitutional muster.

It invalidated the first two sets of maps as gerrymandered.