Will fans get refunds for bets made on Bengals-Bills game?

Sportsbooks have different policies for refunding money
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the game against the Bengals, the team said. He is currently sedated and is in critical condition.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 13:51:08-05

CINCINNATI — In the aftermath of the suspended Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game, all thoughts were immediately for Damar Hamlin, his family, and fellow Bills players. You can get the latest updates on his condition by clicking here.

The game was the first chance thousands of Ohioans had to legally bet on NFL games, and many had put down $10, $100 or more on the significant Monday Night Football matchup.

Many are now wondering about the status of their bets.

There is no set policy for refunds, especially since the NFL has now announced the game will not resume this week, but left the door open to resuming it at a later date.

FanDuel, currently the largest online betting forum in Ohio, says refunds depends on if a game is restarted within two days. Since that will not happen, it appears FanDuel betters should soon seen their bets returned to their account.

FanDuel said in a statement:

We’re closely following the situation and our thoughts are with Damar and his family.  The situation remains fluid, and we will share further updates as they become available. Per FanDuel rules, active bets will stand if the game resumes within 48 hours. If this does not occur, the bets will be voided and funds returned to your account. 

BetMGM, another large online player, said they will update their customers as soon as possible once additional guidance is provided by the NFL.

Hard Rock Sportsbook, where many Hard Rock Casino guests made their bets in person, said they are also waiting for any updates.

Caesars Sportsbook has yet to tweet or announce but says in its house rules that games postponed or canceled (due to COVID) typically will result in a "No Action" refund.

Bottom line: Bet holders should just stand by, and check their sportsbook's website and Twitter feed, for new information.

We will update this report as we learn more.

