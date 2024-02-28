Watch Now
VIDEO: Officials say Michigan town has 'extensive damage' following suspected tornado

After severe storms hit the area, we're hearing reports of damage in Grand Blanc. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Grand Blanc area overnight.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:26:23-05

(WXYZ) — After severe storms hit the area overnight, we started hearing reports of damage around Grand Blanc.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Grand Blanc area overnight. Meteorologist Mike Taylor says the tornado was "radar confirmed," but that the National Weather Service will likely do a survey later today.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement reported homes and buildings damaged, as well as numerous trees and power lines down.

In Calhoun County, near Marshall, there was also radar confirmation of a tornado, according to the NWS.

VIDEO: Reports of damage in Grand Blanc after severe storms hit area

Video of some of the damage can be seen in the player above. The video was taken near Dort Highway and Reid Road.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said no deaths or injuries have been reported.

"We have extensive damage at Dort and Reid and then even into Grand Blanc city and downtown Grand Blanc," said Grand Blanc Police Department Lt. Todd Gilbert.

Image courtesy the Grand Blanc Township Police Department

They are asking people to avoid the following areas:

* Dort Hwy & Reid Road
* Dort Hwy & Grand Blanc Road
( Grand Blanc Road is open )
* Dort Hwy & Gibson Road
* Reid Road & Porter Road

People are encouraged to call 911 if they need emergency assistance or spot hazards like downed wires, trees or debris in the road.

