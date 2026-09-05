Woman Dies After Being Struck by Truck at Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital

BARBERTON, Ohio — A 34-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after being struck by a truck in the docking area of Summa Barberton Citizens Hospital, according to the Barberton Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The incident happened at approximately 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2026, as the woman was leaving work. A truck backing up in the hospital's docking area struck her.

She was taken to the hospital's Emergency Department, where she died from her injuries at 3:57 p.m.

When contacted for additional details about the investigation, Barberton Police directed all media inquiries to Summa Health.

Summa Health released the following statement:

"A person walking on the Barberton Campus was struck by a vehicle and passed away as a result of their injuries. Our thoughts are with their family and friends. An investigation is underway to determine what happened."

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating.