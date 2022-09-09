Harry Styles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Madison Square Garden show

British pop star Harry Styles paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death in Scotland on Thursday.

"Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," Styles told the crowd.

His message was met with an overwhelmingly positive round of applause and cheers from the crowd at his New York City show.

"Thank you, Madison Square Garden," he said.

Britain's King Charles II immediately ascended to the throne following his mother's passing ahead of an intricate multi-day plan in the run-up to Her Majesty's funeral.

The funeral will come ten days after her death and after her coffin is brought back to London.

Queen Elizabeth took the throne after her father, King George VI, died in 1952.

The British government calls the protocol of handling her death "Operation London Bridge."