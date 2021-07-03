Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides

items.[0].image.alt
Orvil Samuel /AP
Hurricane Elsa approaches Argyle, St. Vincent, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)
Hurricane Elsa
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 09:39:16-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Hurricane Elsa is racing toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it threatens to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

The Category 1 storm was located about 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo early Saturday and was moving west-northwest at 31 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects it to become a tropical storm after hitting Cuba.

The long-term forecast track shows it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.