Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Israeli parliament approves new government, formally ending Netanyahu's reign

Naftali Bennett becomes new PM
items.[0].image.alt
Ariel Schalit/AP
Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bennett is expected later Sunday to be sworn in as the country's new prime minister, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule. (AP Photo/Ariel Schali22
Naftali Bennett
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 14:14:26-04

JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Sunday’s vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.