Two flight recorders found from Chinese plane crash

Chinese state media say the second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week.

Black boxes or flight recorders collect important information, including pilot and plane communications as well as data on the aircraft’s engines and performance.

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago.

The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

It had dropped more than 20,000 feet in altitude in just over a minute before it crashed.

Chinese authorities confirmed Saturday no one on the flight survived.

Crews have said that the two recorders they found were badly damaged and could make it difficult to find data or evidence about the crash.

Crews are also working to find debris in the mud, a process that could take weeks or more.