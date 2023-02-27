US ambassador confirms American citizen killed in West Bank attack

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed on Monday that an American citizen was killed in "one of the terror attacks" which happened in the West Bank on Monday.

Nides released the statement on Twitter indicating the person was male, writing, "I pray for his family."

The U.S. embassy in Israel didn't immediately release a statement confirming additional details about the identity of the U.S. citizen. On Monday, as the Associated Press reported, a Palestinian gunman shot and killed an Israeli who was driving on a West Bank highway in part of what authorities have called a shooting spree on multiple vehicles.

The shooting on Monday happened on a highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho.

It wasn't immediately clear where the American citizen was at the time and what additional details Ambassador Nides was immediately made aware of when he confirmed the citizenship status of the American victim.

Late on Sunday a 37-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli gunfire, according to Palestinian officials.

Two other Palestinians were wounded by gunfire and another Palestinian was beaten with an iron bar according to reports. Nearly 100 others were treated for tear gas inhalation.