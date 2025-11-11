Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12:30 & 7:30 PM: Watch our 'Your Service Veterans Day' Special

News 5
To remember.

To honor.

To reflect.

For 87 years, Veterans Day has been a national holiday here at home. It’s a day to remember, honor and reflect on the men and women who wear the uniform and make sacrifices for our freedom.

Here at News 5, our Your Service series dedicated to veterans across Northeast Ohio isn’t just a one-time deal.

We are committed to highlighting their lives all throughout the year.

Today, News 5 is airing a special Your Service: Veterans Day show.

From Medal of Honor recipients, junior reserve officers training corps, and those who return home looking for a place to heal, to some even finding comfort in the most uncommon of places, we dive into the stories of those who proudly serve, and the communities who remember them.

We want to say to all the veterans: Thank you for your service.

The News 5 Your Service Veterans Day special airs at 12:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

