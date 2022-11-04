CSU celebrating veterans all next week, with special focus on women veterans

CLEVELAND — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, but first, Cleveland State University will be honoring veterans with a week-long celebration starting Monday.

Brandon Thompson, the director of CSU's Veteran & Military Success Center, who's also an Air Force veteran, said there's a special focus on women veterans because they're often marginalized.

He said there will be an event Thursday highlighting their experiences and stories.

He said the week-long celebration will also focus on CSU's efforts to take care of not only veteran learners, but also their family members, because they sacrificed too.

Thompson said it's important vets take advantage of their earned benefits and CSU is a great, welcoming place for them to do that.

Cleveland State University is ranked 20th in the nation on the Military Times "Best for Vets College" list. The university was also a first-ballot winner of Ohio's new "Purple Star" award for extremely military-friendly schools.

CSU alumni and anyone interested in more information is encouraged to check out the line-up of events for the week-long celebration of veterans.

