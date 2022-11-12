Ohio Veterans Memorial Park provides moving Veterans Day tribute to fallen Ohio heroes

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Ohio — A candlelight tribute was held for Ohio soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country at Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Clinton, 10 miles southwest of Akron.

The park is situated on 1.7 acres and is a growing tribute to fallen heroes dating back to the War of 1812. It features the largest free-standing monument in the United States, a 125-foot memorial wall which is inscribed with the names of thousands of Ohioans who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom.

Dave Deger The Ohio Veterans Memorial Park tribute wall is the largest freestanding monument in the United States.

Park President Gary Kindig, who is a Vietnam veteran, told News 5 the park got its start in 2007, funded entirely by generous donations and completely maintained by loyal volunteers.

“This is kind of one of the unknown places in Ohio, and when people come here from a distance, they’re blown away, they can't believe what's back here," Kindig said. “This place is just so special to so many. It's about paying tribute to veterans, and also the the families, you know the families, the ones that especially have lost their veteran.”

Dave Deger Ohio Veterans Memorial Park leaders Gary Kindig and Chuck Nicholas said the park got its start in 2007.

Chuck Nicholas, who is the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park Vice President and a Vietnam veteran, said the park and its memorial wall hold a personal connection. Nicholas said the park is also about honoring U.S. service men and women who are currently serving our country.

“There’s something about the wall, it draws you right back," Nicholas said. “I’ve got high school classmates, I've got neighbors that are actually on that wall. I have four grand kids in the service now, three are in the Air Force and one of them is in the Navy, and they’re always thanking me. I say don’t thank me, I’m still here, you’re out there defending our country.”

Dave Deger Ohio Veterans Memorial Park includes several memorials and a series of historic battle vehicles on its 1.7 acres.

The park also includes a Purple Heart memorial, and Medal of Honor memorial and a reflecting pond and eternal flame in tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

In July, Ohio Veterans Memorial Park hosted a dedication, adding the names of 1,822 fallen Ohio Korean War veterans to the memorial wall. The event also paid tribute to local Korean War veterans like George Theodore of Strongsville, who shared his personal story of service to his country.

Jim Theodore George Theodore of Strongsville was honored during a July, 2022 dedication for his service in the Korean War.

Anyone who would like to visit Ohio Veterans Memorial Park, make a donation or volunteer, can find all the information they need on the park website.

Meanwhile, Kindig made it clear the park also continues to send a message to all Ohioans and everyone across the country.

“I want them to be thinking about those men that have given us this freedom, simple as that," Kindig said. "Thank a vet, wherever you see them, and not just on Veterans Day.”

