Over 70 years after he was reported missing during Korean War, Ohio Army corporal now accounted for

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — The remains of a corporal from Ohio who was reported missing in action in North Korea during the Korean War in 1950 was identified earlier this year and has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Army Cpl. Kenneth Foreman, 19, was accounted for on June 7, 2021, the DPAA release states. Foreman was from Mount Orab.

In late 1950, Foreman was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, DPAA officials said.

He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, the release states. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, according to DPAA.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently turned over to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for identification.

According to DPAA, they used anthropological and DNA analysis to identify his body.

Foreman’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War, the DPAA said. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Foreman will be buried on Dec. 2 in Mount Orab, the DPAA said.

