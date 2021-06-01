Young Marine Sgt. Mario Koch, of North Olmsted, is making sure veterans' sacrifices are not forgotten

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Memorial Day is set aside to think about and appreciate the sacrifice so many have made in defense of our country.

Our series continues with not the story of a fallen service member, but rather one who highlights what sacrifice can leave behind after the parades are held and the final note of the Taps is heard.

Mario Koch, of the Greater Cleveland Young Marines, is making sure the memory of veterans and their sacrifices live on.

Named the 2021-2022 National Young Marine of the Year, Koch will be escorting World War II veterans back to Guam and Iwo Jima.

News 5 anchor Rob Powers shares the meaning of this award and the important work one young marine is doing for his country.

Watch the full story in the media player above.

