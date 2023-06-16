This airline has one-way flights to Europe starting at $129 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Now for a limited time, Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways is offering discount flights from the U.S. to 12 European countries to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

The anniversary sale is happening now through June 21 (unless flights are sold out before then), with one-way flights for as low as $129. The travel dates that are discounted will vary by route, so you’ll need to make sure the flight you want is in fact on sale before booking.

There are also a handful of blackout dates and the sale is not available for every flight. The sale price includes a one-way Economy Light ticket per adult, which allows you to carry on one small bag to stow under your seat and means you’ll be the last to board. Fees for additional bags, extras and seating upgrades are not included.

Discounted flights include several leaving from New York, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Boston and more. You’ll also find flights leaving from Europe and heading to the U.S. So, if you book your flight strategically, you may be able to get a discount on a one-way ticket heading back as well.

Just some of the flights you’ll find include New York to Oslo, Norway, between Sept. 7 and Oct. 23 for $129; New York to London between Aug. 24, 2023, and March 26, 2024, for as low as $139; and New York to Paris between Sept. 16, 2023, and March 26, 2024, for as low as $169.

You can see all of the flight prices within the selected date range by searching for a destination and date, then clicking “Calendar view” on the results page. That will take you to a grid showing prices every day of the month, so you can search for the cheapest flight.

Norse Atlantic Airlines

If none of the dates or locations included in the sale work for you, you can also find flights from the airline to other locations like Amsterdam and Edinburgh, Scotland, though prices for those flights leaving from Los Angeles this summer vary from $400 to around $600. Note that Norse Atlantic serves just seven destinations in the U.S.

Will you be taking advantage of this sale and booking a trip before it ends on June 21?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.