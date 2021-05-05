Need a job? RTA in Cleveland is hiring bus drivers and mechanics

CLEVELAND — If you're in need of a job or are looking for a new career, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is hiring bus drivers and mechanics.

Bus driver applicants needn't already have a CDL. New hires will receive training from RTA. After being hired, new employees will receive training through TRI-C to obtain a temporary CDL. Following that, new employees will then undergo a 12-week training program.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $16 per hour during training and $18 per hour after completion. RTA said advancement is rapid and drivers typically make $31+ within five years.

Here are the requirements for bus driver applicants:

Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Must be 19 years old and have a minimum of three years driving experience and at least two years of customer service experience.

Have a good driving record with no more than two points in the past three years.

Participate in a 10 to 12-week training course on various shifts (day, evening, weekend)

Complete the assessment and an interview, then the pre-employment process

Must be able to pass a rigorous post-offer medical exam in accordance with Department of Transportation requirements

Mechanics duties include the following:

Repair buses, Paratransit vehicles, non-revenue vehicles, and associated equipment.

Perform one or more of the following functions:

Engine Diagnosis

Engine Replacement

Engine and Small Parts Rebuilding

Transmission Replacement

Differential Replacement and/or Rebuild

Brakes

Front End

Suspension/Steering Work

Transmission Rebuilding

General Maintenance

Anyone applying for a mechanic position will be required to have a high school diploma or GED and automotive training such as a degree or certificate.

Here are the requirements for mechanics:

Have one year of verifiable experience in an automotive or truck shop maintaining and repairing vehicle systems (e.g., engines, transmissions, brakes, and steering and suspension), which may substitute for completion of an automotive/diesel technology program.

Have a valid State of Ohio Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Class A or B with Passenger and Airbrake endorsements or a temporary CDL, Class A or B with Passenger and Airbrake endorsements.

Have a good driving record with no more than four points in the past three years.

Pass a written test, a performance test, and interview.

Provide ongoing training as technology changes

Starting pay for mechanics is $23+ per hour. Mechanics typically make $33+ per hour within four years.

"RTA is looking for local talent to join our team," said RTA’s Acting General Manager/CEO, Floun’say Caver. "We are excited to be hiring bus drivers as well as mechanics and to be an important part of spurring on the economic recovery that we are all hoping to generate post-Covid."

CLICK HERE for more information.

