Amber Alert canceled: Child found safe after being taken in stolen car

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE 4:04 p.m.:

The Amber Alert has been canceled. Sharonville police said the child was found safe after being dropped off at Good Samaritan Hospital. The child is being evaluated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Police have not released any info about the suspect as of yet.

3:02 p.m.:

A car with a 1-year-old inside was stolen from a Sharonville gas station Thursday afternoon, prompting an Amber Alert.

Sharonville police said a child in a black Honda Accord with tinted windows was taken from a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Kemper and Chester. The license plate was in the back window - it reads JCE1394

The car was last seen entering I-275 from Mosteller Road.

Sharonville police say the suspect in this abduction is Brian Roseberry, a 23-year-old white male, 5'7", 155 pounds, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, fitted ripped acid washed jeans and blue sneakers.

The child missing is 1-year-old Dalieah Jordan, a Black girl with brown eyes last seen wearing a gray outfit with flowers and pink boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car, the suspect or the child, call 911.