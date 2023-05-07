People found in car of missing DoorDasher arrested for separate murder

Three people charged in connection to the homicide of a 32-year-old Virginia man were arrested while driving a stolen car that belonged to a missing DoorDash driver, Crime Insider sources told Scripps News Richmond.

Xavier Brown, 22, of Richmond, and Demond Williams, 39, were arrested and charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Wednesday morning shooting death. Isabelle Battle, 19, of Chesterfield, was charged with grand larceny.

Ckristofer Tyler, 32, of Chesterfield, was shot at about 6:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of Richmond Highway.

"Officers arrived and located an SUV that had crashed into a cement truck. Inside the SUV, an adult male, Tyler, was found having suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cement truck remained on scene and was not injured," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Detectives have determined the victim was involved in an altercation with the male suspects while in a gas station parking lot when he was shot. He then entered his vehicle and drove onto Richmond Highway where he struck the truck."

Later in the day, Hopewell Police located the suspects and gave chase.

"Isabelle Battle and Demond Williams were quickly detained, the third individual in the car fled the scene on foot," police said. "The Hopewell Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Virginia State Police and the Prince George County Sheriff’s Department, were able to locate the third suspect from the car, Xavier Brown."

Additional charges are pending, police said.

Those additional charges may be in relation to the car the suspects were driving.

It belonged to 23-year-old Cameron Cole.

Cole, a new father, was reported missing in Chester, Virginia, in late April.

"[He] was delivering for DoorDash earlier that day [April 28] and never showed up," a flier from the Aware Foundation indicated. "His phone has been turned off."

The search for Cole continues.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

