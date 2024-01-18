Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII

Millions of people watch the Super Bowl every year, but not just for the football. They will also be entertained before and after the game.

The NFL announced on Thursday that country superstar Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem.

Post Malone will also be part of the pre-game entertainment. The Grammy-nominated singer will perform "America the Beautiful" ahead of the game.

Andra Day will add her voice to the festivities. She will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Super Bowl LVIII will be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Usher will headline the halftime show, but the NFL has not said if any other stars will perform alongside the hitmaker.

As for who will be playing in the game, that's still up in the air. Eight teams are still in the NFL Playoffs.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans on Saturday. The winner of that game will play the winner of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The Sunday game will pit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions.

