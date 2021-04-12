Carvana hiring to fill 150 positions at vehicle inspection center in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Caravana, the online platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is hiring for a range of positions at its new vehicle inspection center in Lorain.

The company is looking to hire 150 people for entry-level automotive technicians and auto body and paint technicians for its vehicle inspection center.

Interested candidates are encouraged to stop by during the two-day hiring event on April 13 and April 14, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two-day hiring event will be held at Lorain County Community College-Desich Business and Entrepreneurship Building, located at 151 Innovation Drive in Elyria.

Click here to see available jobs and upload your resume.

This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:

Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.

Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.

Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.

Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.

Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.

