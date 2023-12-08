Hunter Biden faces new federal criminal charges

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden faces a new set of federal criminal charges according to court documents made public on Thursday.

In the documents filed on Thursday, witness statements and evidence from a California grand jury in October allege that while Biden was serving on the boards of a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate and a Chinese private equity fund, he was paid millions of dollars. The documents say Hunter Biden was working for a multinational law firm in an "of counsel" capacity between 2009 and "at least" 2017.

The documents allege the president's son evaded self-assessed taxes owed for the 2018 tax year, and allegations say he "filed false returns" around February 2020.

The filing also alleges that the president's son "willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes."

SEE MORE: Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House panel

Recently, special counsel David Weiss worked with a federal grand jury out of Los Angeles to analyze evidence and obtain witness testimony regarding possible tax-related charges in a criminal probe against the U.S. president's son.

Hunter Biden already faces other criminal charges, including those out of the state of Delaware related to the purchase of a gun.

A spokesperson for Weiss didn't immediately release a public statement regarding the matter or respond to media requests for further comment.

CNN first reported on the charges before the filing was made public on Thursday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com