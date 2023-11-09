SAG-AFTRA agrees on deal with studios after over 100 days on strike

After months of protesting, actors union SAG-AFTRA said it has reached a tentative deal with entertainment companies and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on new employment terms for Hollywood creators.

The deal was expected to all but end what has been considered one of the longest labor fights in Hollywood history, which reached crisis levels at times during the weeks of picketing.

At the heart of the battle was high dissatisfaction over the pay doled out by streaming services, and the fear of an ever-increasing presence of artificial intelligence technology encroaching on the industry and its workers.

Actors joined in with screenwriters on picket lines over the summer in July. The strike lasted for a grueling 118 days until parties were able to reach the tentative deal in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

Late last month SAG-AFTRA warned its members not to lose sight of the goal the organization had set out to achieve during its historic protest to gain leverage with entertainment companies.

The union said at the time it remained willing and ready to continue negotiation with studios for its members. At one point, SAG-AFTRA even released guidance to members on how they can avoid "inadvertently" breaking strike rules during Halloween with their costumes.

Then later that same month actor George Clooney led discussions with studios on ways to end the impasse between studios and the union representing actors. But, according to SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, the plan was determined to have legal issues that causedit to not be feasible.

An upcoming ratification vote is expected for the union, for which a date had not been set by late Wednesday. The historic length of this latest monthslong strike will no doubt have an impact on expectations for the deal's outcome.

