Sandusky family moves forward after mother is killed in front of her children

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A mother’s love is something her children carry with them, but for the six daughters of Rolanda Perry-Watkins, life has been difficult to navigate without the woman they say was their biggest source of love and support.

Perry-Watkins was shot and killed in front of her children. Months later, her family is still grieving while trying to find a new sense of normal.

Her sister, Anita Perry, has taken in five of the children while also raising her own children. It's a responsibility she says was overwhelming at first, but one she promised her sister she would take on.

“I got them babies, were going to make sure they are together and I feel like I owe my sister to do that. I’m going to raise them just like she would, and it’s going to be hard, but I’m going to jump through every hurdle to make sure it’s done,” said Perry.

Perry says she moved back to Sandusky because she wanted the girls to remain close to their friends and the community they knew. She didn't want them to lose even more after losing their mother.

“I’ve always helped my sister with her daughters; this is nothing new; the only new thing is I have to do it without her,” Perry said,

For the girls, the grief is still very real.

“I am still grieving really hard; I loved my mother, and I had to see her killed in front of me,” Rolanda’s eldest daughter said.

She also says the loss has been made even more difficult by the fact that the person accused of killing her mother was their stepfather.

“I feel very betrayed and really hurt because he claimed that he loved her and it was stuff happening behind closed doors that we didn't know about. The side he showed was loving, caring, and kind,” Rolanda’s eldest daughter said.

She describes her mother as her best friend — someone who always showed up for her and would give her last dollar to make sure her children were taken care of.

As the family continues to grieve, they're also preparing for the criminal case to move forward.

Jerry Watkins III has pleaded not guilty to his wife's murder. He was ruled competent to stand trial in October.

Anita Perry says she hopes to have the opportunity to speak directly to Watkins one day and tell him how his alleged actions have affected the family. For now, she says they're leaning on one another and taking life one day at a time.

“I miss my sister dearly, we all do. It’s hard, but I just want her to get the justice she deserves,” Perry said.

The family is also asking for continued community support.

A GoFundMe created to help Rolanda's daughters has already helped cover burial expenses. The fundraiser remains active to help support the girls as they navigate life without their mother.

Those who would like to help can donate here: