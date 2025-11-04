Tom Brady reportedly cloned his pet dog Lua, who died in 2023

Tom Brady's pet dog is reportedly a clone.

The former NFL quarterback turned Fox Sports broadcaster said Tuesday in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his current dog, Junie, was cloned from his late dog, Lua, who passed away in 2023.

The announcement coincided with a statement from Colossal Biosciences — a biotech start-up in which Brady is an investor in — that the company had acquired another animal cloning firm.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said in a statement. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed.”

Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences also made headlines earlier this year when it announced the successful birth of three dire wolves, marking what called the company called the world's first de-extinction of an animal species.

The dire wolf had been extinct for over 12,500 years and was more recently made famous in HBO’s "Game of Thrones."

“Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies," said Colossal CEO Ben Lamm.