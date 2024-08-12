Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled Southern California on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 12:20 p.m. at a depth of more than 7 miles and lasted about five seconds. The USGS registered its epicenter at Highland Park, a neighborhood in the northeast area of Los Angeles.

Despite its initial magnitude of 4.6 being downgraded, the quake left much of Los Angeles County and beyond shaken, from the coast to the Inland Empire, according to the USGS intensity map.

USGS USGS Intensity Map shows the impact of an earthquake in Los Angeles.

It also struck in the middle of the Los Angeles Unified School District's first day of classes. A USGS map shows the quake's epicenter was not far from an elementary school.

There were no injury reports within the region and no significant structural damage related to Monday's earthquake, according to LAFD. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Office of Emergency Services is "coordinating with local authorities to assess any potential damage."

Monday's quake comes less than a week after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Bakersfield and sent rumbles down toward Los Angeles County. About 60 aftershocks, even reaching 4.5 magnitude, were reported in the hour after.

