New year brings celestial double feature with Wolf Moon and Quadrantid meteor shower

We're in for a celestial treat to start the new year. This weekend will be the first full moon — and first supermoon — of 2026.

The so-called Wolf Moon will reach peak illumination at 5:03 a.m. ET on Jan. 3, according to Space.com.

Being a supermoon means it will appear bigger and brighter than a regular full moon because it is closer to Earth.

RELATED STORY | The new Space Race: Satellites that track wildfires from orbit

The Wolf Moon got its name because of the howling of wolves often heard this time of year. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, other names for the January full moon include Center Moon (Assiniboine), Cold Moon and Frost Exploding Moon (Cree), Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin) and Severe Moon or Hard Moon (Dakota).

Because of the bold brightness of the Wolf Moon, it will be harder to see the second special celestial event: the Quadrantid meteor shower.

The meteor shower will reach peak activity Saturday evening. Don't fret, though, astronomers say the shower will be active through Jan.16.