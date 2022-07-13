This Solo Stove low-smoke portable fire pit is $220 off for Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Few things go together better on a summer night than friends, family and a fire pit. But, as amazing as enjoying an evening around the flames can feel, all of the smoke can make people uncomfortable. If you’ve hesitated to pick up a fire pit for this reason, then we have good news for you.

As Amazon Prime Day deals continue for a second day, we came across a low-smoke fire pit and consider it one of Amazon’s hot items of the day. The Solo Stainless Steel Fire Pit is on sale today for only $249.99, which is a $220 (47%) savings off the $459.99 retail price.

This high-tech fire pit started out as a Kickstarter project and got so much interest that it’s now available on Amazon. What makes this fire pit special is how the design maximizes airflow and combustion to limit the amount of smoke the stove emits into the air. The vent holes promote the flow of air to the fire, which means the flames can burn the wood more efficiently. This leads to less smoke in the air and easy breathing for everyone around the fire.

The Solo Stainless Steel Fire Pit comes with an ash pan to collect loose ash, which also helps to prevent clogged airflow. An accessory stand is included with the fire pit that allows you to build a fire even on heat-sensitive surfaces.

Even with its stainless steel construction, the Solo Fire Pit weighs just under 22 pounds. The pit’s compact, round size (22 by 22 by 17 inches) makes it easily portable so you can set up your fire in your choice of locations.

With nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating, the Solo Fire Pit ranks high in sturdiness, portability and heat output.

“Absolute best fire pit out there,” wrote verified purchaser Philly McCracken. “Beautifully designed and well made for sure. Burns very hot and clean. With the addition of a grill top, it’s awesome to cook lots of different things.”

Claire C. Rowan also gave the Solo Stainless Steel Fire Pit a 5-star review and said it surpassed her expectations.

“Amazing product- super efficient burning that produces minimal smoke and maximum heat,” she wrote. “Roasting marshmallows was almost instantaneous and everything seemed to burn down to a fine white ash. We’ve been very impressed with this and the ability to have a full-fledged bonfire on our deck.”

Rowan included a photo of the product in use as part of her review, and it looks like it’s living up to its claims of a fabulous fire experience.

This deal on the Solo Stainless Steel Fire Pit/Stove is for a limited time, so grab this hot deal while it lasts!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.