Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas will perform at 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The NFL announced Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and Grammy-nominated rock and soul band Black Pumas will take the stage during the 2021 NFL Draft festivities in Cleveland next week.

Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage on Saturday, May 1 to close the NFL Draft with a performance after the last pick is made at around 6:30 p.m.

Black Pumas, the band nominated this year for “Album of the Year and "Record of the Year" will perform after night two of the draft on Friday, April 30 at around 11 p.m.

Grammy-award winner Kings of Leon will kick off the festivities on Thursday, April 29.

Ann Wilson, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and lead singer of the legendary rock band Heart, will sing the National Anthem as part of the draft festivities.

All performances will be broadcast live on NFL Network and ESPN.

The NFL Draft Experience — the NFL’s interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the draft. Reservations will be required but tickets are free.

While the draft theater won’t be visible from the draft experience area, fans can see it from multiple screens during their OnePass reserved time slot.

