Must-see places to visit during the NFL Draft, including childhood home of one of football's most celebrated figures

CLEVELAND — Whether you have lived here all your life or are in town visiting for the NFL Draft festivities, Cleveland has so much to offer, especially this weekend.

News 5 and Destination Cleveland put together a list of activities to do this weekend that you won’t want to miss.

As if you needed another reason to visit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a new exhibit is opening, paying homage to 55 years of halftime shows. It’s called the “The Biggest Show on Turf.” It’s guaranteed to spark some memories of your favorite performances. From the Rolling Stones on their famous tongue logo to Beyonce in her leather bodysuits and Katy Perry and her dancing sharks, there something for everybody.

“These moments get burned into your memory. Picture Prince on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show performing Purple Rain as it’s pouring rain on top of him,” said Greg Harris, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO and president.

The Rock Hall has memorabilia, costumes and videos from all of the shows.

Football fans can’t pass up a visit to John Heisman’s childhood home. One of the most celebrated figures in football is also a Cleveland native. The house at 3928 Bridge Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was just granted a historic landmark status after recently moving four blocks west to mark Heisman’s correct birthplace.

Those who are fans of the best holiday movie ever, "The Christmas Story” will love to visit the home located at 3159 West 11th Street.

Across the street from the home is a museum dedicated to the movie. It’s filled with props, toys, costumes and behind-the-scenes pictures.

After you are done at the Christmas Story House, head over to the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood to Superelectric Pinball Parlor located at 6500 Detroit Avenue.

There you will find 14 pinball machines—the oldest being from 1980.

“Now we’re like the first or last stop before the airport. This place, you find a way of having a good time,” said co-owner Nathan Murray.

Stepping inside the parlor is like going back in time with games such as Led Zeppelin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dracula. There’s a bar inside and you can even bring your own food.

Finally, sports fans, in general, can’t miss out on League Park and Museum. Before the glitzy stadiums of downtown, there was the historic park, which originally opened in 1891. Both baseball and football were played at Hough Park and was home to the Indians, Spiders and the Buckeyes.

“Most people don’t know that the present-day LA Rams were the Cleveland Rams and played at League Park,” said Emily Lauer, of Destination Cleveland.

Whatever you plan to do around Cleveland, make sure you have some fun, make memories and learn little something.

