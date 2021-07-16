5:15PM: Ted Ginn Jr. holds news conference for 'major announcement'

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and 14-year NFL veteran Ted Ginn Jr. is holding a press conference regarding a "major announcement" on Friday afternoon. The former Glenville High School and Ohio State standout will be holding the news conference at 5:15 p.m. in Glenville.

Ginn was drafted with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and has spent the last 14 years playing in the league, splitting his time between the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

