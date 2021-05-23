Watch
Cleveland Indians place Franmil Reyes on injured list, calls up Owen Miller from Clippers

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Franmil Reyes
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 11:15:20-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians designated hitter Franmil Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Reyes suffered a left abdominal strain during Saturday's game.

The Tribe called up infielder Owen Miller from the Columbus Clippers.

Miller will be making his debut at the Major League level after spending the first three weeks of the season batting .406 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs, and nine RBI.

Cleveland also transferred catcher Roberto Perez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day list.

