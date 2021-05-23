Cleveland Indians place Franmil Reyes on injured list, calls up Owen Miller from Clippers

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians designated hitter Franmil Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Reyes suffered a left abdominal strain during Saturday's game.

The Tribe called up infielder Owen Miller from the Columbus Clippers.

Miller will be making his debut at the Major League level after spending the first three weeks of the season batting .406 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs, and nine RBI.

Cleveland also transferred catcher Roberto Perez from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day list.