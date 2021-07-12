Tribe Draft tracker: Here's who Cleveland is adding to the organization

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball's All-Star Week is here, and with it so is the 2021 MLB Draft. The Tribe is adding talent to its ranks, selecting from a pool of prospects at both the high school and college level.

Here's a look at who the Tribe has selected throughout the Draft taking place in Denver:

Round 1

With the 23rd overall pick, Cleveland selected right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams, 21, from East Carolina University. Williams finished among the overall NCAA leaders in the 2021 season in strikeouts per 9 innings pitched (5th), ERA (11th), strikeouts (11th) and wins (11th).

Round 2

With the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Cleveland added another arm to the arsenal, this time selecting left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy out of the University of Mississippi.

The 21-year-old notched a 12-2 record and a 2.45 ERA with 142 strikeouts in his 16 games with 15 starts this spring. Nikhazy earned near consensus All-American honors and set a school record for single-season wins and finished second in program history for single-season strikeouts.

Over his college career, Nikhazy posted a 24-6 record with a 2.81 ERA in 40 games with 259 strikeouts in 204.2 innings pitched.

Competitive balance round B

With the 69th overall pick, the picks awarded to the eligible 10 lowest-revenue clubs and the clubs from the 10 smallest markets, Cleveland selected right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace from the University of Florida.

Mace, 22, wrapped up his collegiate careers with a 22-7 record and a 4.37 ERA in 62 games ad 41 starts with 258 strikeouts. This spring, Mace notched a 4.38 ERA in 15 starts. MLB Pipeline has Fox ranked as the 198th draft prospect.

Round 3

With the 95th overall pick, Cleveland selected shortstop and University of Florida commit Jake Fox from Lakeland Christian High School.

According to Perfect Game, the 18-year-old was ranked 111th overall nationally and 11th overall in Florida. At his position, Fox was ranked 32nd nationally and 3rd in Florida.

Round 4

With the 125th overall pick, the Tribe selected left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb out of the University of Georgia.

The senior Bulldog finished the 2021 season with a 3-4 record and a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts, posting a team-high 82 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 59.2 innings pitched. His season ended in May after suffering an elbow injury that required surgery. Over his collegiate career, Webb notched a 7-9 record with a 3.60 ERA and six saves in 55 appearances, 18 of which were starts, as well as 183 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.

Webb was ranked No. 127 on Baseball America's "Top 400 Prospects for the 2021 MLB Draft."

Round 5

With the 156th overall pick, Cleveland selected right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee out of Cal State Fullerton. Bibee appeared in 16 games this season with 14 starts, posting a 6-6 record and a 3.61 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 89.2 innings pitched.

Round 6

With the 186th overall pick, the Tribe selected right-handed pitcher Aaron Davenport out of Hawaii. Davenport had an impressive 2020 season, going 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA in five games during the season shortened by COVID-19. He opened the 2021 season strong and over 13 games posted a 3-6 record with a 3.74 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 86.2 innings pitched.

Round 7

With the 216th overall pick, Cleveland selected another collegiate pitcher, this time right-hander Jack Leftwich out of the University of Florida.

Leftwich finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 record with five saves during his 24 appearances on the mound for the Gators. He posted a 3.36 ERA and .208 batting average against with 78 strikeouts while allowing 54 hits. Leftwich was ranked No. 86 on Baseball America's Preseason Top 150 Players list.

Round 8

With the 246th overall pick, the Tribe selected their eighth collegiate pitcher of the 2021 MLB Draft, left-handed pitcher Rodney Boone out of UC Santa Barbara.

Boone, who is from the same school that Tribe ace and All-Star Shane Bieber was selected out of, posted an 11-4 record last season with a 2.31 ERA in 16 games. In 97.1 innings pitched, Boone recorded 128 strikeouts and allowed 55 hits with 39 walks.

Round 9

The Tribe loves their collegiate pitchers and added their ninth of the 2021 MLB Draft by selecting left-hander Will Dion out of McNeese State.

Last season, Dion posted a 9-4 record and 3.07 ERA in his 17 appearances, 16 of which were starts. Through 99.2 innings pitched, Dion notched a school-record 121 strikeouts and gave up 79 hits with 19 walks in the 2021 season.

Dion was named the 2021 Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and was one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week last season after recording 19 strikeouts in a game against Prairie View.

The 2021 MLB Draft runs through Tuesday. This article will be updated as Cleveland continues selecting talent.

