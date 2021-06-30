Tribe OF Josh Naylor to undergo surgery Friday to repair ankle fracture, ligament tearing

CLEVELAND — After a gruesome collision during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins left him with a fractured and dislocated right ankle, Tribe outfielder Josh Naylor has been scheduled for surgery to repair the damage.

Naylor, who was playing right field, collided with second baseman Ernie Clement while attempting to catch a fly ball. During the collision, Naylor got twisted up and spun around Clement before he landed wrong on his leg.

The team disclosed the following day that Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.

On Wednesday morning, Naylor was seen by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic.

After reviewing the imaging of Naylor's ankle, Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis of multiple fibula fractures and ligament tearing in the outfielder's ankle that require surgical correction.

Naylor is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

After his surgery, the team said it will be able to determine a "more definitive" time frame for Naylor's return to play.

