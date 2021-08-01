Tribe signs final pick of 2021 MLB Draft RHP Jake Miller

CLEVELAND — The Tribe has completed deals with all 21 of their 2021 MLB Draft picks, signing the last remaining pick Jake Miller.

Miller, a right-handed pitcher out of the University of San Diego, was selected by Cleveland in the 20th round of the MLB Draft.

The 606th overall pick recorded a 9-7 mark with a 3.14 ERA over his time at San Diego with 151 strikeouts over 132 innings pitched. This past season, Miller went 6-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 12 starts with 77 strikeouts. In 2020, Miller threw a no-hitter against Monmouth.

Cleveland had until Sunday to sign Miller, who also had the option to return to school and fulfill his remaining two seasons of eligibility.

On July 24, the team announced that all of the picks aside from Miller had been signed.

