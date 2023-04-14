Cavaliers' Evan Mobley named finalist for 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers power forward/center Evan Mobley has been named a finalist for the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Mobley is up against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez and Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., all named finalists after a vote by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

In his sophomore season, Mobley nearly averages a double-double with 13.3 points-per-game and nine rebounds per game.

This isn't the first time he has been recognized for his efforts on the court. Mobley had also been considered for Most Improved and All-Defensive this year and earned All-Rookie honors last year.

In his last 10 games, Mobley has shot 58.9% from the field and averages 2.6 blocks.

The winner of the DPOY award, as well as all of the other NBA end-of-season awards, will be anounced on TNT's coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs beginning next week.

